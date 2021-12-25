Irene Marie Selensky, 89, of Dubuque, died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Eagle Point Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Irene will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Irene, the youngest and last surviving child of John J & Elizabeth Fischer Lachman, was born December 10, 1932, in Dubuque.
She was a 1950 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School.
She married Charles A. Selensky, March 2, 1957. As a super mom to three kids, she was PTA president, Scout leader, Girl Scout Cookie chair and number one room mother. She was always first to volunteer to make wonderful treats for fundraising bake sales. Irene and her family enjoyed summer weekends on Mississippi sandbars on their houseboat. In retirement, she and Chuck spent time together camping in their RV. One of our favorite mom memories is summer days fishing at the Dubuque Marina and being coached when we got a bite, “don’t horse it in” by her and her sister Grace. We will miss her wicked sense of humor and smile. She’s left us knowing we were well-loved.
Irene is survived by her husband, daughter Cindy (Doug) Selensky Foster of Fuquay-Varina, NC and son Brian (Rhonda) of Peosta. She is also survived by grandchildren Erin (Kevin) Jordan of Fuquay-Varina; Amber (Jeremy) Smith of Holly Springs, NC; Zachary & Samantha Selensky of Peosta; great grandchildren Jake & Emma Grace Smith and Kyson & Jayden Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jean on May 31, 1979, nine siblings and her parents.
A special thank you to the staff and special cares givers at Eagle Pointe Place, and also to Hospice of Dubuque.
A memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Irene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.