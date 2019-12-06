Michael E. Blum Sr., 69, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Summit Congregational Church U.C.C. A visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where sharing of memories will begin at 6:30 p.m. A visitation will also be held from 10 until 10:45 am. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests plants. Complete arrangements are pending.