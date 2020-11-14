SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Charles L. Runde, of Springfield, Oregon, peacefully passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Elmhurst, IL, to Louis and Iola (Vosberg) Runde. He grew up in Shullsburg, WI, graduating in 1963 from Shullsburg High School. He was accomplished in track and field and basketball. He attended Loras College. While in high school he met Jane Knox, of Cuba City, WI. They were married Nov. 25, 1967, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25, 2017.
Charlie was drafted into the Army’s 4th Infantry Division during the Viet Nam War, where he served for four years. He was a decorated Purple Heart recipient and proud Veteran.
His life work was accounting, managing credit unions in WI and IA. He was quick-witted, humorous, very artistically inclined and gifted with words. His speeches at family gatherings were memorable and touching, usually composed on the spot. He was an avid reader and history buff, often regaling his family with what he had learned, impressing them with his immense knowledge.
He was most proud of his three children, Amy Zimmerman, of Redmond, WA, Nick (Vivi), of Chula Vista, CA, and Jesse, of Huntington Beach, CA. He loved his grandchildren, Spencer, Whitney, Maddie and Kenny.
He is survived by his brothers, Pete (Mary), of Fond du Lac, WI, and Bruce (Lucy Czolnik), of Des Moines, IA; his sisters, Jane (Barney) Morgan, of Dubuque, and Julie Dax (Bruce Mann), of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John (Terri), of Janesville, WI; and three nephews, Mike and Randy Morgan and Jason Runde.
The family plans to celebrate his life after Pandemic COVID-19 subsides.
The family would like to thank the VA Healthcare staff, Signature Hospice Staff and Dr. Nordsieck for their care of Charles the last few years of his life.