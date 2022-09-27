Darlene M. “Doodie” Turnmeyer, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 1:10 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center. To celebrate Darlene’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Karla Wildberger officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.

Darlene was born on June 1, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Gustav and Hazel (Stevens) Schulz.

