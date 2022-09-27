Darlene M. “Doodie” Turnmeyer, age 85, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 1:10 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center. To celebrate Darlene’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Pastor Karla Wildberger officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Darlene was born on June 1, 1937, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Gustav and Hazel (Stevens) Schulz.
Darlene was a life long resident of Dubuque where she cared for her home and 3 sons. Darlene also served as the primary care giver for her mother for over 30 years, her brother Carl after his stroke and her son Boots after his motorcycle accident in his early 20’s. She was a long time devoted member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church where she was involved in the music program. Darlene loved to play the organ, sing and dance and used her creative talents to write songs and poetry and create beautiful embroidery tablecloths. In her younger days, she enjoyed going to Melody Mill to watch her brother play in the band and occasionally joined him on stage singing. There was never any doubt that Darlene’s boys were her pride and joy. She always said the boys were the greatest gifts in her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Darlene’s memory include her 3 sons, Walter “Wes” Harrison, Dubuque, IA, William “Boots” Turnmeyer, Dubuque, IA and Tim (Vicki) McIntyre, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Trissity Horkheimer and Brett McIntyre; and a step-granddaughter, Lisa Jansen.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 brothers, Harold (Mildred) Schulz, Carl Schulz and Jack “Shotz” Schulz.
Darlene’s family would like to thank Dr. Compton and all of the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their outstanding care of Darlene.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Darlene’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Darlene Turnmeyer Family.
