Kim N. Lombardi, 67, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on September 26, 2019, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
According to Kim’s wishes, no public visitation or service will be held. Private family service will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be at a later date.
Kim was born on January 23, 1952, in Dubuque, the son of Vernon and Kathleen (Heinen) Lombardi. Kim worked with his brother Kent at Lombardi’s Store and Ballroom for many years. He later worked in IT for PKS Services and AT&T until retirement.
He enjoyed reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
Kim is survived by his two daughters, Jessalynn (Tom) Siwa and Tessa (Chet) Medinger; grandchildren, Miley, Jack and Wil Medinger and Jayden and JoJo Siwa; and one brother, Kent Lombardi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Barb Lombardi and Pat Lombardi; his son, Jayden Lombardi; and his nephew, Greg Schuster.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne Medical Center for their care and kindness.