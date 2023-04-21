Deanne M. Baker-Gorman, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Gale G. Brown, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Budd Bunders, Steuben, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Home-A-Gins, Mount Hope.
Dana C. Busch, Minnetrista, Minn. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elmer L. Fink, Dubuque-- Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, April 24, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Service: 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church.
Gary Freymiller, Mount Ida, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Cottonwood Sports Bar, Fennimore.
Laurie A. Garms, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Fred L. Goedken, Petersburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg.
Francine M. Hoffman, Dickeyville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Donald R. Lott, Volga, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Volga City Opera House. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the opera house.
Luetta J. Maehl, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Mitchell A. Nelson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Judith Oelke, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Bonnie T. Ognibene, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William O. Possehl, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James W. Tegeler, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert, & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruth A. Trausch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, Church of the Nativity.
Kenneth A. Welter, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
