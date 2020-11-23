Marie K. Kutsch, 94, of Dubuque, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Marie was born June 7, 1926, in Durango, IA, the daughter of Martin and Katherine (Krug) Behnke. On August 21, 1946, she married Walter M. Kutsch at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill. Walter preceded her in death on March 28, 2012.
She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Sherrill and their Rosary Society.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Gary) Davis, of Dubuque, Janet Kuhle, of Portland, OR, Dennis (Sandy) Kutsch, of Dubuque, MaryAnn (Don) Davis, of Sherrill, Dave (Dee) Kutsch, of Dubuque, Rita Kutsch, of Sherrill, Dan (Sherrie) Kutsch, of Dubuque, Dale (Stepheny) Kutsch, of Prescott, AZ, Don (Rebecca) Kutsch, of Maquoketa, Duane (Angie) Kutsch, of Dubuque, and Mark (Lynn) Kutsch, of Sherrill; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; great-great-granchildren; sisters-in-law, Bernice Niensteadt, of Dubuque, Clara (Henry) Kubitz, of Dubuque, and Loretta Behnke, of Durango; and brothers-in-law, Richard Kutsch, of Dubuque, Bernard (Addie) Kutsch, of St. Donatus.
Besides her husband, she is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marieta Heim; daughter-in-law, Carol Kutsch; brother, Alfred Behnke; a son-in-law, Bob Kuhle; a great-grandson; four brothers-in-law, Harold Kutsch, Francis Kutsch, Richard Heim and Justin Niensteadt; and two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Kutsch and Delila Kutsch.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
