John I. “Jack” Schwartz, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on April 25th, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Jack was born on July 22, 1935, in Dubuque, IA the son of Larry and Ethyl (Gross) Schwartz. On July 5, 1958, he married Corrine Nachtman in Dubuque. He is a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He retired from John Deere in 1991 after 33 years of employment and was an active member of the UAW local union 94.
Jack loved fishing, camping, splitting wood and tinkering around the yard on Riverside Rd (and by “tinkering” we mean taking apart and never putting back together). He found great joy in coaching his son’s hockey team, watching his grandkids play for the Jr Saints, wrestle and compete in MMA and the lifelong DYHA friendships that were made. After retirement, he went back to “work” with his nephew, Tom (niece Chris), where he was the inspiration for the company’s slogan — “You don’t know Jack until you’ve had Hefel Hoof Trimming”. At any given time, you could enjoy a beer with Jack at the L&E Tap, the Airport Inn or around the fire in the yard. He’s been waiting a long time to enjoy an “avalon” and a dip of Copenhagen with his twin brother Jerry & son Kenny who we lost too soon.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years Corrine; children Laurie Schumacher, Julie (Gary) Kunkel and Mike (Beth) Schwartz; 10 grandchildren Cara (Jason), Adam, Hallie (Eric), Tyler (Sam), Allison (Craig), Molly (Tony), Lydia, Mason, Eli & Evan; 4 great grandchildren Kierce, Lyla, Scarlett & Kolby; brother Pete Schwartz; sister-in-law Mary Nachtman and his many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Kenny; his identical twin brother Jerry, Jerry’s wife Donna and their daughter Rhoda; his parents Larry and Ethyl; his siblings Melvin & William Kaiser and Donna Davis; along with other extended family members.
Jack’s family would like to extend a personal thank you to all of the staff at Manor Care, Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care and kindness over the last five years.