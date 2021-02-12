Jennifer J. Mulcahey, age 49, a resident of Chicago, IL, died February 8, 2021, at University of Chicago Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was born January 26, 1972 in Winfield, Illinois.
Jennifer was the person who brought joy and life to every occasion. Her spirit and zest for living was unparalleled, and the natural ease of making others smile and laugh was her special gift, experienced by those who knew her. Everyone has a story line and inspirational goals — Jennifer had an unwavering energy which brought light and positivity to every interaction, personal or professional.
Instilled at a young age with the love for dance and entertaining others, Jennifer enjoyed a long and respected career as a professional ballroom dance instructor, first with the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and later as owner of the Ballroom by Jennifer in Dubuque, Iowa. She had a profound and positive impact on the lives of her students and friends by way of kindness, truth, and the passion of personal expression through the art of dance.
Jennifer brought these same attributes to the corporate environment. Upon retirement from dance, she transitioned her unique qualities of personal touch and relationship building into the operations and organic growth of SMS Assist, a technology and facility maintenance company in Chicago, where Jennifer inspired new colleague friendships and business relationships.
Jennifer will be remembered by the kindness of her heart, the light in her eyes, and joy spread through a simple smile. She adored her immediate and extended family and will be missed by all her knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Marty Mulcahey of Chicago, her children Amanda Poston (Kyle), Danielle Mulcahey, and Ryan Mulcahey. Grandchildren Miles and Mira Poston. Mother Marcie Steele, sisters Jill Steele, Sarah (Jack) Hardy, Lisa (Joe) Spears, Valerie (Pat) Kelleher, Charlene Moore (Bob), and brothers David (Lisa) Steele and Keith (Karen) Steele. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Steele.
A visitation will be held today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 North Main Street, Wheaton. A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Anti-Cruelty Society. Guestbook available at www.hultgrenfh.com.