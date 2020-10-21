BELLEVUE, Iowa — Rosemary C. Shoop, 83, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at home with daughters Kim and Pam at her side.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. David Ambrosy officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Rosemary was born on March 2, 1937, in La Motte, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Annalyal (Hayes) Pitts. She married Leon Keil on January 3, 1957, and they had seven children together; he preceded her in death. She later married Stanley Shoop on May 6, 1978, and he also preceded her in death.
Rosemary was retired for many years; she was lastly working for the Point Restaurant on Rhomberg in Dubuque.
She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters at Papas Tavern in La Motte. She loved to watch TV, especially the Incredible Dr. Pol or any animal or nature show. She enjoyed country music, especially Luke Bryan. But most of all Rosemary loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She was always happy to see them or receive a phone call from them.
She is survived by her five children, Kim (Rod) Weipert, John (Tracey) Keil, Pam (Randy) Zimmerman, Jay (Barbara) Keil and Todd Keil. She is also survived by 42 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Elaine) Pitts and Bob (Nancy) Pitts; sisters, Ilene (Ed) Freiburger, Rita (Darrell) Russell, Dorothy (Carl) Casel, and Linda (Dave) Kueter; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leon Keil and Stanley Shoop; two sons, Joseph and Douglas Keil; her brother, Tom Pitts, and sisters Kathy Pitts and Shirley (Louie) Heister; and a great-grandson, Collin.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and compassionate caregivers; to Dr. Mark Runde and Dr. Ramanujam and their staff for all their care they gave to Rosemary these past 8 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosemary’s name may be mailed to Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.