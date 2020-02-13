LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Carol K. (Dolter) Karlin, 78, of Lake Forest, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2020, at Lake Forest Place, in Lake Forest.
Carol was born on Dec. 26, 1941, in Dubuque, daughter of Leo and Leona (Schroeder) Dolter. She married Jerry Karlin, and they divorced.
Surviving are her children, Denice (Joe) Tiemeyer, of Highland Park, Ill., and Jason Karlin, of Tokyo, Japan; grandchildren, Sam, Lily, Charlie and Noah; sisters, Donna (Jim) Hirsch, of Dubuque, Ruth (Roger) Konrardy, of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; and a brother, Dick (Barb) Dolter, of Dubuque. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Ann Steil; and a brother-in-law, Norm Steil.