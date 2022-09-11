Robert Gerald O’Connell, 93, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, September 4, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family.
Bob was born on October 11, 1928 in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Eleanor (Farrell) O’Connell.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Robert Gerald O’Connell, 93, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, September 4, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family.
Bob was born on October 11, 1928 in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Eleanor (Farrell) O’Connell.
In 1946, Bob graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy, then attended Loras College before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Bob served proudly from March 1948-March 1952, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Bob was selected to serve as a gunnery specialist/tow target operator in the Cadillac squadron in the newly formed Aircraft Gunnery school at the Las Vegas Air Force Base (now Nellis Air Force Base). This school eventually became the United States Air Force Weapons School dedicated to the training of elite Air Force pilots and specialist support personnel.
In 1954, Bob graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and began his long teaching career at Loras Academy. In 1959, he was hired as one of the original lay faculty at the new Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa.
Over the years at Wahlert, Bob taught physics, earth science, electronics and chemistry and coached track until he retired in May 1991.
Bob was a lifelong learner who enjoyed many summers enrolled in graduate science field studies throughout the United States.
In retirement, besides golfing and fishing, Bob was elected as a District Assistant Commissioner to the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District. In 2016, his outstanding work was recognized with the Ruth Wagner Award.
Bob and Charleen (Reilly) O’Connell were married in August 1954 and lived most of their married life on Coates Street, raising six children. In later years, Bob and Charleen enjoyed traveling east and west to visit children and grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by Charleen (2014), his parents, and a brother, Donald J. O’Connell.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Stephanie) O’Connell, Peggy (Steve) Curran, Christopher O’Connell, Stephen O’Connell (Patrick Paulauski), Kathleen (Joe) Blodgett and Michael (Patty) O’Connell and his brother John E. O’Connell.
Bob was the proud and loving grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory (https://www.leonardfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
Many thanks to the compassionate care given to Bob by the wonderful staff at Grandview Healthcare Center and UnityPoint Hospice. Donations in Bob’s name to these organizations or a veteran’s charity of your choice are appreciated.
Grandview Healthcare Center, 800 5th St. SE, Oelwein, IA 50662
UnityPoint Health, Allen Foundation, 1825 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50703-1999
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.