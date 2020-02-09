BELLEVUE, Iowa — Vera A. (Petersen) Hammerand, 90, of Bellevue, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Family will greet friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.