PEORIA, Ill. — Donita M Weeber Jaeger, 89, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Dubuque, died Thursday, August 5, 2021. Private funeral services will be held.
Donita was born April 9, 1932 in Asbury, Iowa, daughter of Harold and Martha (Dietz) Koster.
She married James E. Jaeger on February 22, 1997 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2001.
Donita worked as a receptionist for many years; first for Dr. Robert Meyer for 13 years, then Medical Associates for 15 years.
She was a past mentor at Lincoln Elementary School and volunteer at Finley Hospital.
She loved her family dearly. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren brought great joy into her life.
She is survived by a son, Michael (Jackie) Weeber of Dubuque; daughter, Pamela (Paul) Trimble of Peoria, IL; nine grandchildren, Kate Kruse, Molly Weeber, Jodi Weeber, Jacob (fiancé Stacey) Weeber, Josh Weeber, Nathan (Cathy) Trimble, Nicki (Chris) Collins, Zack Trimble and Katelyn Trimble; great grandchildren, Nathanial Kruse; Anna, Madeline, Lexi, Ava, and Brooks Weeber; and Ciara Timble, Camryn Collins, Cydney Collins and Rohman Timble; brother in law, Robert Murphy and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her twin brother and his wife, Donald and Joyce Koster and sister, Shirlene “Toots” Murphy.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.