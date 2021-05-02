Sandra Rudiger, 80, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Msgr. Jim Miller as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
Sandra was born December 9, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Louis and Geraldine Deacon Massey.
On April 23, 1960, she married Wayne E. Rudiger at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died June 29, 2007.
Sandra was retired from the Diamond Jo Casino.
She was a member of Church of the Resurrection and National Association of Women in Construction. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed reading, playing cards and a good glass of wine. She also enjoyed going to Las Vegas and gambling. She cherished time with her grandchildren and attending their events.
Survivors include one daughter, Renee (Bill) Wahlin, of Stoughton, WI; two sons, Ron (Laurie) Rudiger and Brian Rudiger, both of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Ben, Corey, Ali, Natalie, Jennifer, Jessica, Kamber, Tanner, Bryce; three great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Laura and Laney; and two brothers, Lee T. (Vivian) Massey, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and David (Kristi) Massey, of Cambridge, WI.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister-in-law.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of arrangements.