SAVANNA, Ill. — Edna “Marie” Jackson, age 88, of Savanna, Illinois, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Allure Nursing Center of Mt. Carroll.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Savanna, with Reverend Gary Panetta officiating. Burial will be at the Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the church. A memorial fund has been established in Marie’s memory.