Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Sharon A. Broshous, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, Ill.
Severna Cowell, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Cecilia Gavin, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Happy’s Place.
Vernon F. Leick, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Daniel J. Lidberg, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
Janet E. Meyers, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at the church.
Alfred P. Reiter, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today at Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.