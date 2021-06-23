Terry L. Bargman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 25, Eagle’s View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Duane J. Beecher, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Diane M. Brown, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Richard Clemen, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester.
Lois I. Dechow, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Jeri A. Edlund, Otter Creek, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Ronald F. Hasken, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the funeral home.
James R. Helle, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 6:45 p.m. today at the funeral home and 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Colesburg.
Janann M. Kleinstiver, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
LuVerne L. Krambeer, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert A. Lucas, Luxembourg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Trinity Catholic Church, Luxembourg. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Anna M. Meyer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Wayne M. O’Connell, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Norma J. Smith, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the church.
Dale H. Steuer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Sandra K. Welter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kevin M. Vondra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7:30 p.m. today, Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Paul G. Wolfe, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis.