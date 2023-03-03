Jodi L. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 7 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marilyn L. Bird, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Anna Mae D. Bradley, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Allen D. Carper, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Siebert Memorial Hall, Manchester, Iowa.
Betty I. Fosdick, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Verna Mae Johannes, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Linda J. Johns, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daniel R. Kelly, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Ruth Ann M. Knutson, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Philip W. Larsen, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Mary J. Leppert, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lea Martin, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien. Service: 6 p.m. today at the church.
Judith F. Meyer, Dubuque — Wake service: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home at 3860 Asbury Road. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E. 16th St.
Shaun J. Mohs, Marquette, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, Iowa. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, MFL MarMac Middle School gym, McGregor.
William Reda, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Charles E. Ross, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Service: Noon today at the church.
James J. Schumann, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with rosary service at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Kalmes Restaurant, St. Donatus, Iowa.
Robert B. Steffen, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with wake service at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 5; and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Keith Teasdale, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the funeral home.
Colleen Terry, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Celebration of life: 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Harlan L. Thurn Jr., St. Olaf, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Doris D. Trader, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, March 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
