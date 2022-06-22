Charles “Chuck” H. Baxter Jr., 49, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday June 18, 2022. A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Chuck was born on August 30, 1972, son of Joyce Ann Pregler. He graduated high school from Dubuque Senior, and went on to graduate from NICC with a certification in CNC Machines. He used this degree while working at AY McDonald as a CNC Machinist. Chuck was an outgoing individual who loved life, and was always active. He loved boxing, shooting pool at Hammerheads, lifting weights at the YMCA, and was a former member of Dubuque Martial Arts Group. He liked his popcorn maker, his popsicles, shooting guns, his cars (especially his Mustang), and his mail lady (fiancée). Above all, he loved his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his fiancée Jen Enke; sons Zachary (fiancée Allie) Werner and Casey Baxter; his mother Joyce; sisters Candace (Todd) Dalsing and Tammy (Dan) Harwick; nephews Austin, Jake, and Luke; nieces Nicole, Anna, Morgan, Alicia, and Emeryn; cousin and best friend Gene Baxter; and his fiancée’s children Caeli and Noah.
Chuck’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Craig Enke, members of the Dubuque Fire Dept, Dubuque Police Dept, and staff at MercyOne for assisting during this difficult time.
