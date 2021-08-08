SOLANA BEACH, Cal. — Frederick Paul (“Fritz”) Wernke, 81, of Solana Beach, California, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Veterans Administration Hospital, in LaJolla, California, with his family by his side.
Born on December 7, 1939, in Garber, Iowa, son of Henry Wernke and Ida Digman, he had three brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his three brothers — John (Stretch), Henry((Hank), Donnie and his sister, Mary Root. His younger sister, DiAnn (DeeDee) Haskins, resides at Mt. Pleasant home in Dubuque.
Fritz found the love of his life in wife Barbara and swept her away to the Little Brown Church in the Vale to be married 45 years ago. In addition to Barbara, Fritz is survived by stepdaughter, Dr. Christine Chung, step granddaughters, Sophia Clare Dwek, Bianca Raphael Dwek, son, Darin Wernke and sister-in-law Susan Kaempfer (John Dillman).
Fritz was employed by Dubuque Packing Company et.al. FDL Foods and Farmland Foods for 30+ years. Fritz was an avid dancer, especially when it came to the Jitterbug, and would teach any and all who wanted to learn. Fritz was a huge animal lover and took a part time job after retirement at the Dubuque Humane Society. Fritz was loved by all who made his acquaintance. He was well known for his friendly demeanor and warm personality. Fritz was a favorite of all the Solana Beach school families and had the reputation for being the first to arrive for pick up and drop off at school. He was always laughing and joking with his granddaughters, especially during back and forth rides to school, tennis and the stables. As the family handyman and go to guy, he was always the one adding on to or redoing things in the house or creating a new feature in the backyard.
As an army veteran, Fritz will be interred at the Miramar National Cemetery with military honors on September 13, 2021.