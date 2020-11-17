Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Gary R. Bakey, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home, Bellevue.
Diane R. Buhr, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Francis Clemen, Colesburg, Iowa — Inurnment: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Colesburg.
Jean Dunne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Saint Patrick Church, Garryowen. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley Ann Hosch, Cascade, Iowa — 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
John R. Kass Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
Ronald B. Salow Jr., Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Richard T. Sheldon, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Lorraine E. Tegeler, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Delbert L. Weber, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello.