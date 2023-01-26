Tammy Brandenburg, 52, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 5:45 pm Friday, January 27, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Tammy will be 6:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Dave Roth officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Farley at a later date.
Tammy was born June 22, 1970, in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of Patricia Weipert. She graduated from Central High School in 1990. Tammy met the love of her life, Jeff “Ned” Fox, in 1997. She worked for Andersen Windows & Doors. Tammy loved time spent with Jeff and her faithful companion, Gunner. She also enjoyed tending to her flower garden and time spent at the Dubuque Boat Club.
Recommended for you
Survivors include her mother, Patricia (Lenny) Weipert of Dubuque, the love of her life, Jeff “Ned” Fox of Dubuque and his daughter, Jenny Fox and her daughter, Jordyn of Aurora, IL, her brother, Cory (Vickie) Brandenburg of West Branch, IA, nephews and niece, Michael (Emily) Brandenburg, Mikaela Brandenburg, and Quentin Kelley.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to Dr.Whalen and her care team at the University of Iowa Hospital.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Tammy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.