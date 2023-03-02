GALENA, Ill. — Keith “Whitey” Teasdale, 88, of Galena, IL passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Mercy One, Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM at the Furlong Funeral Chapel on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was born October 11, 1934, in New Diggings, WI the son of Clarence and Winifred (Raisbeck) Teasdale. Whitey was president of the last graduating class in New Diggings. He was united in marriage to Stella Green on August 29, 1953, together they had two children, Timothy and Kathleen. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2017. He mined in his early years and then worked construction lastly at Galena Green. Whitey was a longtime member of the Galena Eagles Club. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Lolwing of Hazel Green, WI, and four grandchildren, Jeremy (Nicole) Teasdale of Dubuque, Jeffry (Melissa) Lolwing of Key West, Chrissy (Rusty DeShaw) Teasdale of Peosta, and Jesse (Jackie) Bell of Galena, and twelve, great-grandchildren, three sisters, Phyllis Harwick of Platteville, Mary Margaret (Jim Bainbridge) of Benton, WI, and Karen Farrey of Colorado, two brothers-in-law, Bob Roberts of Kieler, WI, and Joe Murray of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Timothy on August 10, 1981, a grandson, Daniel Joe Teasdale, and four siblings, Muriel Roberts, Gary Teasdale, Barb Murray, and Sandy Stoney.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vandigo and the staff at Mercy One and Midwest Medical Center for the excellent care given to Whitey.
