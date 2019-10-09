Nancy L. Uhlrich, 81, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Rev. Rodney Allers will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Friends may greet the family from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where there will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.
Nancy was born August 22, 1938, in Dubuque, the daughter of Harold and Grace (Riley) Schmidt. She graduated from Visitation Academy in 1956, and went on to attend Clarke College.
Nancy worked in the business office at Medical Associates for 35 years, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Nancy enjoyed a good game of euchre, and liked nothing better than beating her son at cribbage and her daughter at Yahtzee. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she loved to make them happy. She also dearly loved spending time with her grand-dogs.
Nancy is survived by her children, Steven (Paula) Uhlrich, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Julie (Michael) Koontz, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Cody Uhlrich, Ashley (David Mitchell) Schaefer, Brittney (Brett) Jacobson, Melaney (Pat Leaf) Uhlrich, and Brandon Koontz; her great-grandchildren, Carter and Callie Mitchell, and Baby Jacobson (on the way); her sister, Darlene Vanek, of Dubuque; her niece, Michelle (Craig) Miller; and her nephew, Mark (San) Vanek, both of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Memorials may be made to the Nancy L. Uhlrich Memorial Fund.
