Linda C. Benke, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: Noon today at the church.
Norma J. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Galena Bible Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert Ford, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Daryl D. Griffith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Ronald B. Hinzman, Graham, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
Irene J. Hoeger, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
John R. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a parish scripture wake service at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, Resurrection Church.
Donna L. Jacobsmeier, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Merlin L. Jasper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Andrea K. Kenna, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Hazel R. Knaeble, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Jean A. Knepper, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with a vigil service at 1:30 p.m., and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 3, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Sarah E. Pemsl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, Church of the Nativity.
Susan M. Rhomberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carol M. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lillian M. Thornton, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Swede Ridge Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary C. Wildman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
