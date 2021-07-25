Elaine M. Schroeder O’Neill, 92, of Dubuque, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 St. Ambrose Street.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Richard Ament as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Born September 28, 1928, in Dyersville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Macke Schroeder. She was a graduate of Xavier High School in Dyersville and Bayless Business College in Dubuque, Iowa. On September 8, 1951, she married T. William O’Neill at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. He died March 28, 2002.
She lived in St. Louis for several years before returning to Dubuque, Iowa. She had a long and varied career across three decades including working as a college financial aide planner at Clarke, University of Dubuque and Loras before retiring in 1996.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and its Rosary Society (St. Joseph’s Circle). She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her five children, Tom (Kathy) O’Neill, of Asbury, Patty (Rhys) Rankin, of Aurora, CO, Terry (Judy) O’Neill, of Clinton Township, MI, Tim (Pattie) O’Neill, of Annapolis, MD, and John (Shelley) O’Neill, of Marion, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Tim O’Neill, Katie (Brandon) Husemann, Teri (Brian) Kieffer, Bryce (Rose) Rankin, Kari Rankin (fiancé Zachary Keller), T. William (Kim) O’Neill, Christopher (Kelli) O’Neill, Caitlin O’Neill, Elaina (Elliot) Razo, Shane O’Neill, Abigail O’Neill, Noah O’Neill and Ciara O’Neill; and eight great-grandchildren, Matthew (Willie) O’Neill, Sophia Husemann, Braeden Kieffer, Declan Kieffer, Rhys Rankin, Eliana Rankin, Clara O’Neill, Ella Jo O’Neill; her sister, Lois Vasko, of Palos Heights, IL; and one sister-in-law, Doris O’Neill.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter; one brother, LeRoy Schroeder; one sister, Nona Nigg; two sisters-in-law, Janice Schroeder and Carilee Salwolke; and five brothers-in-law, James Nigg, John Vasko, Leo O’Neill, Bob O’Neill, and Jim O’Neill.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris and Nikki, and Bethany Home for caring for Elaine.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
