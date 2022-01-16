EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Craig J Funke, 51, of Belleville WI, formerly of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Thursday morning, January 13, 2022, at home.
A private visitation and prayer service will be on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Face masks are required per CDC and state guidelines. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery
Craig was born on October 5, 1970, in Dubuque IA, the son of Dennis and Jean (Leibfried) Funke. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, the Class of 1989. He graduated from Illinois Central College in East Peoria, IL with an Associate’s degree in Electronic Technology and graduated from NICC with an RN degree in nursing. He was employed for over 20 years as a registered nurse at UW Health University Hospital.
Craig was united in marriage to Ana Lopez on Nov. 21, 2016, at a private service in Madison, WI. Craig had a gentle kind sole, loved boating, scuba diving, and spending time with his boys.
Surviving is his wife, Ana, his two sons, Garrison and Maverick Funke of Belleville WI and his stepdaughter Allie Gowin; his mother Jean (Leibfried) Funke of Dubuque, IA; three brothers Kevin (Susan) Funke of Bellevue, IA, Brian (Teri) Funke and Steve (Kelly) Funke both of Peoria, IL.
His father Dennis and infant brother Scott Funke preceded Craig in death.
Condolences may be sent to Miller Funeral Home, c/o Craig Funke, 1185 Route 35 N, East Dubuque, IL 61025. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations sent to create a trust fund for his sons.