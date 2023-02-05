CASCADE, Iowa — Anita Rose Gudenkauf, 80, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Anita will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. A prayer service and rosary will be held at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Funeral Mass for Anita will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Services will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on the St. Thomas Aquinas Facebook page. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
Anita was born on August 30, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Wilfred J. and Rita (Larkin) McCarthy.
She was a 1960 graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa.
On October 5, 1963, she was united in marriage to Eugene Gudenkauf at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray, Iowa. She worked for 22 years at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Anita was a true prayer warrior devoted to her faith, especially praying the rosary. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Anita was also a member of the Prairie Planners 4-H Club, Double DJ Square Dancing, Oak Grove Country Club, CEW Retreats of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, and Rural Life ministry.
She was an avid letter writer and very proud of her Irish heritage. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who truly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Eugene Gudenkauf of Cascade; four children, Kathy (Gilbert) Korthals of Bondurant, Dennis Gudenkauf of Cedar Rapids, Sue Gudenkauf of Cascade, and Jennifer (Joe) Weyers of Ames; “fifth daughter” Jenna Regis of Fitchburg, WI; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Abby, and Erin Korthals, Kara (Wayne) Ruble, Max, Auggie, Nico, Mary-Lou, and Clare Weyers; four siblings, Philip (Colleen) McCarthy of Zwingle, Joann (Peter) Gansen of Dubuque, Elizabeth McCarthy of Cedar Rapids, and Karen (Wayne) Streif of Bernard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernadette (Bob) Staner, Joyce (Tony) Feldmann, Joann (Donnie) Knipper, and Jim Rollinger and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lois Ann Gudenkauf on November 24, 2017; brother, Leonard McCarthy; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Lucille Gudenkauf; one brother-in-law, Loras (Mary Lea) Gudenkauf; two sisters-in-law, Lavonne and Sandy Rollinger; a niece, Mary Gudenkauf.
