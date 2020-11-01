Richard J. Ranson, 78, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
The Funeral Service for Richard will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Crawford officiating.
Richard was born June 26, 1942, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph H. and Alice R. Weiland Ranson. He was a 1961 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
Richard worked in Madison, Wisconsin, at a news agency. He was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include his brother, Kenneth Ranson, of Asbury; three nieces, Amy, Jill, and Diana Jo; one nephew, Cory; and sister-in-law, Diane Ranson, of Dubuque. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Joseph Ranson Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Sandy Ranson.
