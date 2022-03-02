Jennifer L. Bernard, 43, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Hills & Dales in Dubuque. A memorial service also will be held on June 4 in Keokuk, Iowa.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you