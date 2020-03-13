LaVonne M. Berge, Gratiot, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, Wis.
Donna K. Brandel, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Richard Bush, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: After 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Richard Clauson, Lansing, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, United Methodist Church, Lansing. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
James M. Dean, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road.
Marie D. Donar, Menonimee, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Menominee. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
LaVonne J. Ferguson, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Celebration of Life: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Steeple Square.
Larry J. Foster, Oak Ridge, Tenn. — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Church of Christ, Sherrill, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
June M. Friederick, La Motte, Iowa — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Midtown Marina, East Dubuque, Ill.
Nina J. Jurisic, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Harvey J. Kloss, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Kenneth J. Knipschield, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Dona D. Lansing, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Catholic Church, Clermont. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Edward L. Mabb, Ferryville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: 11 a.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
Sister Mary B. Rastatter, PBVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation.
Theresa M. Sawvell, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Thomas R. Schliesman, Muscatine, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mathias Catholic Church, Muscatine.
James J. Shaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, Christ Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 25, until time of services at the church.
Dr. Donald F. Strutt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Living Faith United Methodist Parish, McGregor. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Clyde R. Thompson, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Peter A. Wilberding, Greencastle, Pa. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque. Celebration of life: Noon Friday, May 15, Riverfront Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.
Cecilia R. Wunderlin, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.