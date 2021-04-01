DES MOINES — Eileen Genevieve Fisher, 90, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away March 30, 2021, at the Urbandale Healthcare Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Mass of Christian burial for Eileen will be noon Monday, April 5, 2021, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held before Mass from 10 a.m. until noon. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Sherrill.
Eileen was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Sherrill, Iowa, the daughter of Anton and Leona (Schueller) Stecher.
She married Lawrence E. Fisher on June 25, 1955, in Sherrill. He preceded her in death on March 14, 1989.
Over her years, she had been employed at Link Photography Studio, Leiser’s Supper Club, Xavier Hospital, and then Mercy Hospital, from which she retired.
She was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill.
Some of her favorite pastimes included reading, crocheting, sewing, bingo and traveling.
Eileen was a caring sister, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her most cherished times were spent with family.
Surviving are her three daughters, Sharon (Jim) Downing, of Des Moines, Iowa, Susanne (Howard) Lammey, of Altoona, Iowa, and Maureen (David) Doornenbal, of Des Moines, Iowa; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers, Noel (Pearl) Stecher, Joe (Carol) Stecher; her sisters, Loretta Behnke, Joyce (Jerry) Schmitt; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Stecher; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Fisher; her parents; sisters, Lorraine Arid and Mary Hirsch; brothers, Victor Stecher and Loras Stecher; brothers-in-law, Clem Arid, Alfred Hirsch and Alfred Behnke; and sisters-in-law, Lou Stecher and Susan Stecher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Urbandale HealthCare Center, along with the Suncrest Hospice nurses and staff for their loving care of Eileen.
