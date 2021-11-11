SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Elmer John Phillips, 78 of Scales Mound, IL and formerly Galena, IL passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home. The funeral service will be 4 PM, Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena and where friends may gather after 2 PM until the time of service. Military honors will be accorded following the service by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Burial will be at later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born July 22, 1943, in Chicago, IL the son of Hazel Phillips. John served in the United States Air Force from September 16, 1960, until his honorable discharge on September 15, 1964. He was united in marriage to Nancy Heim Schubert on July 25, 1998, in Galena. After his honorable discharge, he spent most of his life as a concrete finisher (and will be remembered as one of the best). John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved gardening and was most comfortable in the outdoors. He loved his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In his last days, he looked forward to his rides with his wife and sister.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Scales Mound, four daughters, Tracy Phillips, Terri (Ryan) Petitgout and Sara (Jim) White all of Galena, Kristina (Chris) Christenson of Loves Park, IL, three sons, John (Sami) Phillips of Wausau, WI, Kyle Beham of Marion, NC and Lance Beham of Wichita, KS, a step-daughter, Christine (Mark) Leifker of Benton, WI, eighteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Donna (Ken) Muchow, Karen Hughes and Ida Mae Norton, and his numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, a daughter, Alesha Matchett, stepson, Chad Schubert, two brothers-in-law, Wayne Hughes, and Robert Norton, and former wife, Doris Phillips.