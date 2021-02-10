Gloria A. (Hermes) Travis, age 89, of Wheeling, IL, passed away at 7:15 a.m., on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Journey Care Hospice.
To celebrate Gloria’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Gloria’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Rev. Greg E. Bahl officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Gloria was born on July 30, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, where she was raised by her parents, Peter B. and Beulah (Pline) Hermes.
Gloria was a very devout Catholic who was Baptized and received all of her Sacraments at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. She attended school at St. Joseph Academy, graduating with the Class of 1949. Gloria then attended the Mercy School of Nursing.
She was a hard worker who began as a teenager with S.S. Kroeger. She later worked at The Dubuque Packing Company, The Des Moines Register and Tribune and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. In 1968, Gloria made the move to Wheeling, Illinois. There she went to work with J.C. Penny Company in Elk Grove as a custom drapery designer, until her well earned retirement.
Since 1991, Gloria enjoyed breakfast every Wednesday at Granny’s with her friends and former J.C. Penny colleagues. In her free time, Gloria enjoyed reading, watching “Jeopardy” on television, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, latch hook, embroidery and was an awesome cook. She also liked to keep up on the latest happenings in her home town of Dubuque, Iowa, by regularly reading the Telegraph Herald.
Gloria was wonderful mom, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish memories of Gloria include her children, Lawrence “Larry” Travis, Indian Land, S.C., and Susan D. Travis, Elmhurst, IL; her siblings, Ronald (Barbara) Hermes, Brunswick, GA, Joan Bedient, Strawberry Point, IA, Judy Jenkins, San Antonio, TX, and Bonnie “Bunny” Hermes, San Antonio, TX; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and 2 grand puppies, Cody and Colbi.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jackson Travis; and her brother-in-law, Clyde Travis.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Gloria’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn: Gloria Travis Family.
