ASBURY, Iowa — Alice M. Gould, age 95, of Asbury, Iowa, completed her earthly journey on September 23, 2019, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
To celebrate Alice’s life, a private family service will be held at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill.
Alice was born on October 12, 1923, in Garnavillo, Iowa, a daughter to Louis H. and Amanda H. (Matt) Brandt. She grew up in a loving Christian home and made a personal decision to accept Christ as her personal Savior on November 23, 1933. She would go on to marry the love of her life, Douglas Gould, on Christmas Eve, 1945. Their union would be blessed with three daughters, and they touched countless lives around the world before Doug was called home in 2005.
Alice was a devoted wife and mother who put the Lord first, and demonstrated it with faithful love and care for her family and others in the world around her by sharing God’s salt and light. She truly enjoyed working with children, teenagers and adults. To enjoy God’s creation, Alice always enjoyed long walks and boat rides. She also invested in others through hospitality, grading Emmaus correspondence courses and teaching children and women’s Bible studies. Alice was an avid reader who composed poetry of her own and, at 80, was corresponding with more than 250 people.
Our hearts daily experience both gratitude and sorrow as we remember she arrived joyfully into her new eternal home. We thank the Lord for all of the love, beauty and joy she spread so generously throughout her 95 years among us. We rejoice she found perfect peace and joy in the Lord.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Alice include her three adored children, Lorna (William Charles, DC) Hollensed, of Dubuque, Linda (Professor Craighton) Gould Hippenhammer, M.D., of Culver, Ind., and Louise (Commander Brent L., U.S. Navy Ret.) Gould Boston, of Winfield, Ill.; her six grandchildren, Sarah (Roger) Hollensed Poling, Alice (Randy) Hollensed Palmer, Darci (Craig) Hippenhammer Harland, Ph.D, Sonda (Joel) Hippenhammer Hansen, Christina (Eric) Boston Smith and Alexandra Boston; her 15 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helene (Grant) Zedicher, of Andover, Minn.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Douglas William Gould; and her three brothers, Valmah, Robert and Lloyd Brandt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice’s name for translation of Bible courses/mobile apps to Emmaus International, P.O. Box 1028, Dubuque, IA 52004-1028 or at https://emmausinternational.salsalabs.org/project24donate.
Alice’s family would like to thank her doctors, along with the nurses and staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, for all of their wonderful care and support, and Tri-State Cremation Center for their compassion and service.
Online condolences may be shared with Alice’s family at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.