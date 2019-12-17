LANCASTER, Wis. — Ronal R. Blask, passed at his home in Lancaster, Wis., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
He was born to Theodore and Evelyn (Michel) Blask on June 9, 1939, in Genoa, WI. On December 17, 1962, he married Sharon Noble and together they started their journey of 57 years.
In that time, they had 3 children: Aaron (Janice) Blask, of Dodgeville; Darci Blask, of Lancaster; Roger (Kelly) Blask, of Belleville; 6 grandchildren: Jenny (Erik) Wineke, Leah Blask, Sara Blask, Jenna Blask, Nate Blask, Ella Blask; 2 great-grandchildren: Jack Wineke and Violet Wineke. Ron was so impressed by their accomplishments and independent spirits!
He lived a very full life and was especially proud of his service with the 229th WI National Guard and participated in deployments locally and abroad, including Desert Storm (where he LOVED Arab food!). Through the years, Ron enjoyed woodworking (especially continuing the Blask tradition of dollhouses and miniatures), hunting, fishing, bowling and leadership in Scouting. Most importantly he LOVED reading and you never saw him without a book in his back pocket. He also liked science fiction (especially really bad movies), history, archeology and crafting old-time weapons.
After 30+ years at John Deere and in the National Guard, Ron retired to spend time on his hobbies and with his family, including his sister, Sherry Nix, and many nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bump and Babe Blask; his brother, Roger; and his in-laws: Eldridge and Bessie Noble.
And he never went to bed without saying, “Good night-LUV YA!”
In keeping with Ron’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is serving the family.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.