DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Chad J. Argall, age 51 of Dodgeville, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023.
Chad was born in Belmont on September 9th, 1971 to Mary LaVoy and Richard Argall. He is a graduate of Belmont High School, and then went on to receive his bachelors degree from UW-Platteville. He married his best friend Mary Jo Benish on August 17, 1996 in Highland, WI. Chad was a big sports fan, coaching his kids through basketball, softball, and baseball, being their biggest supporter. He had hobbies of running, hunting, fishing, and officiating basketball. He was an avid Packer and Badger Fan, and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Argall, and nephew Brady Argall.
He is survived by Mary Jo Benish, his children Ellenore Argall (Brock Wilson), Olivia Argall, and Isaiah Argall. His parents, Mary LaVoy and Richard (Barb) Argall, his brothers and sisters Ed (Jen) Argall, Dave (Rachel) Argall, Dan (Karissa) Severson, Bill (Carlen) Severson, Jill (Richard) Surek, Dana (Stuart) Smith, and Chandra Winzenrie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for his children’s education are greatly appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 305 East Walnut St., Dodgeville. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and again on Monday, January 16, beginning at 10:00 AM.
