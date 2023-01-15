DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Chad J. Argall, age 51 of Dodgeville, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023.

Chad was born in Belmont on September 9th, 1971 to Mary LaVoy and Richard Argall. He is a graduate of Belmont High School, and then went on to receive his bachelors degree from UW-Platteville. He married his best friend Mary Jo Benish on August 17, 1996 in Highland, WI. Chad was a big sports fan, coaching his kids through basketball, softball, and baseball, being their biggest supporter. He had hobbies of running, hunting, fishing, and officiating basketball. He was an avid Packer and Badger Fan, and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.

