MONTI, Iowa — Mary Ann Ward/Fangman, 88, of Monti, Iowa, passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monti, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation: 1:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. on Monday at the Monti Community Hall. (Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218.) Parish Rosary: 1:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Monti Hall. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa. Cards may be directed to: 314 Barbuda Drive, Lakeway, Texas 78734. Please share a memory of Mary Ann at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.