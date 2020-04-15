MENOMINEE, Ill. — Cletus Joseph Hilby, 90, of Galena, formerly of Menominee, passed peacefully Easter Sunday morning, April 12, 2020, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Clete’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at Nativity BVM Church, at Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.
Cletus was born November 23, 1929, in Menominee, Ill., son of Leo and Sophie (Wubben) Hilby. Cletus served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 with most of his time being stationed at Ft. Meade, MD. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lois Budden, on October 6, 1954, at St. Joseph Church, Sinsinawa, WI. Cletus and Lois enjoyed almost 65 years together. After returning from the service, Cletus and Lois farmed in the Menominee area. Cletus was able to help on the family farm until into his 80s. He was especially proud that the family farm has been in the Hilby name for over 150 years.
One of the highlights of his life was to be able to participate in a Dubuque Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in Sept. of 2013, with his daughter Nancy. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre, loved to discuss anything to do with farming with his sons and sons-in-law and especially loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Nativity BVM Parish and a member of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Cletus is survived by his six children, Diane (Glenn) Heller, Nancy (Paul) Fleege, Cathy (Mike) Brotzman, Bob (Polly) Hilby, Joyce (Randy) Wills and Tom (Judy) Hilby; 13 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren with 2 babies due in the next few months; and 11 step-great-grandchildren with a baby due in September; one brother, Kenneth Hilby; three sisters, Rosetta Arand, Rita Berning and Lorraine Wills; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Arand, Louis Berning, Eileen Hilby, Richard and Kay Budden, Arlene Budden, Ellen Timmerman, Judy Budden-Tigges and many nieces and nephews.
Cletus was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois; 2 grandsons, Jared Fleege and Nick Hilby; his siblings, Merlin Hilby and Viola Scharpf; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Scharpf, LaVerne Wills, Janice Hilby, Jim and Roger Budden, Clair and Joan Kieler and Dick Timmerman.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for their wonderful care the last year of his life, and Lee Donar for his visits.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.