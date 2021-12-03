BELLEVUE, Iowa — Barbara E. Becker, 87, of Bellevue, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Sherrill United Methodist Church, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

