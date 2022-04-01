POTOSI, Wis. — Fred Ruef, 85, of Potosi, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Holiday Gardens Event Center in Potosi. Burial will be held at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.

