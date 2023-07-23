GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Floyd Herman Westhoff passed away on July 21, 2023 at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester surrounded by family. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 8:30-11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Guttenberg, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Guttenberg St. Mary’s Cemetery following Mass. Everyone is invited to a luncheon after the Mass in the church basement.
Floyd was born on July 12, 1935 to Al J. And Henrietta (Naber) Westhoff in Sand Springs, Iowa. The family moved several times before settling on a farm just outside Petersburg, IA. He was the second oldest of seven children and one of the 96 Westhoff first cousins. While growing up, he helped on the farm and enjoyed playing basketball with a group of boys that won two local trophies that were displayed in the Petersburg Tavern for years. He graduated from 9th grade at the Petersburg School.
When he was 17, he went on his first date with Betty Deutmeyer to the Petersburg Church Picnic. They attended local dances and movies at local theaters. Floyd served two years in the Army at Fort Chaffee, AR from 1955-1957, where he also received his GED. Daily letters were sent each way between Floyd and Betty. Floyd earned the rank of SP4 serving most of his time as a supply clerk. Floyd and Betty were married on May 1, 1957 in the Dyersville Basilica. They were blessed with four children: Cindy, Sandy, Gary and Lori.
They started farming near Manchester, and in 1961 they moved to a farm just north of Guttenberg where the family still farms. Floyd was a role model for hard work, waking up at 4 am to milk and often staying out after dark doing field work. Floyd loved milking cows and he was proud that he was a Grade A milk producer. At various times, the farm had pigs, chickens, beef cattle and one very short stint with two sheep. He was blessed to be able to do what he loved every day — work on the farm with his wife, children, grandchildren and many local men, of all ages, who helped bale hay every summer.
His faith, family and farming were his life. Floyd had the gift of a wonderful smile. He enjoyed playing euchre, watching sports on TV. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed travelling and seeing the world. His favorite trip was to Egypt and Israel. Hay season was always his favorite time of year. He loved cutting hay and watching the deer and other animals.
Floyd was a 4th Degree Knight for the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Guttenberg.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty E. (Deutmeyer) Westhoff; three daughters: Cindy (Jody) Crow of Guttenberg, Sandy (Robert) Hendricks of Robins, Lori Westhoff of West Union; one daughter-in-law, Barbara (Belden) Westhoff of Guttenberg; seven grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren with one expected shortly. He is also survived by four sisters: Grace Hermsen of Manchester, Del Rose McFadden of Lyle, IL, Mary Lou (Richard) Bixby of Marion, Carol (Bill) Noble from Kailua Kona, HI; and one brother, Mark (Joyce) Westhoff of Petersburg.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; one brother, Walter Westhoff; one son, Gary Westhoff; two grandsons: Nicholas Westhoff and Paul Crow; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Janet (Koch) Westhoff, Roger Hermsen and Ed McFadden.
Floyd received excellent care at the Guttenberg Hospital, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and the Manchester Good Neighbor Home. The family will be forever grateful to St. Croix Hospice and for the many people who prayed for Floyd and our family during this last month.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, all memorials will go toward the wishes of the family.
This is not goodbye. This is until we meet again.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.