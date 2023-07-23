GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Floyd Herman Westhoff passed away on July 21, 2023 at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester surrounded by family. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 8:30-11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Guttenberg, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Guttenberg St. Mary’s Cemetery following Mass. Everyone is invited to a luncheon after the Mass in the church basement.

Floyd was born on July 12, 1935 to Al J. And Henrietta (Naber) Westhoff in Sand Springs, Iowa. The family moved several times before settling on a farm just outside Petersburg, IA. He was the second oldest of seven children and one of the 96 Westhoff first cousins. While growing up, he helped on the farm and enjoyed playing basketball with a group of boys that won two local trophies that were displayed in the Petersburg Tavern for years. He graduated from 9th grade at the Petersburg School.

