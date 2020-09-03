Gregory James Doeden, 65, of Dubuque, passed away on August 30, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center from Lewy Body Dementia due to Parkinson’s.
Greg was born on October 17, 1954, and graduated from Hempstead High School. He attended Hawkeye Tech in Cedar Falls and obtained his surveying certificate and then obtained his civil engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. Greg worked as a Civil Engineer for 25 years in Milwaukee for the engineering and architectural firm of Howard, Needles, Tammen & Bergendoff (HNTB). Greg, and his wife, Renee, moved back to Dubuque where he worked for the City of Dubuque as a Civil Engineer until he was forced to retire because of the progression of the Lewy Body Dementia due to Parkinson’s.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Renee (Knippel) Doeden. Greg and Renee were married at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in 1979. He is survived by his brother Joseph Doeden, of Arizona, and his sister, Pamela Parker. Greg is survived by his niece, Jennifer Guilliams, her husband, Carl, their children Colton, Morgan, son-in-law Kody, niece Molly Slater and her son, Jake. He is survived by his brother-in-law Cliff (Kip) Knippel (Sharon), sister-in-law Nikki Rahe (John) and brother-in-law John Knippel (Tess).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and James Doeden.
Greg’s great passion was watching his beloved Packers play football on TV. His favorite experiences were his several trips with Jim Woods and Renee to Lambeau Field to watch the Pack play. Greg was well known for his signature loud baritone bellow “GO PACK.” Greg was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection parish where he was a lector for over 6 years.
He and Renee loved to walk their dogs, Bully and Tyson. No one loved his dogs more than Greg. He was a dedicated and accomplished weight lifter and a proficient golfer. His laugh, charm and good nature will be missed. He was every person’s “Good Guy.”
A Visitation will be held 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection until the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m., with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. A private burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Dyersville. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. Due to the current Dubuque city ordinance, masks are required in the church. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Gregory’s family.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Gregory’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.