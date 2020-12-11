CASCADE, Iowa — Paul P. Ehlinger, 88, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.
Paul was born December 9, 1931, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Lawrence and Edna (Dahlem) Ehlinger. He is a graduate of the former St. Martin’s School and also attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mary O’Shea at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade.
Paul managed the State Liquor store in Cascade, and also was employed at Dahlem’s Feed Store; he later was a distributor for the State Lottery Program. He enjoyed being a part of the “local businesses” in Cascade.
Paul was a wonderful husband and a very loving and supportive father. He truly enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paul was an avid lover of games — horseshoes, ping-pong, golf and others. He enjoyed being outdoors and spent a great deal of time keeping his yard and garden meticulously perfect.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, the Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930, the 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly Council #1573 and a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528. He was an Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ehlinger, of Cascade; four children, Jan Ehlinger, of Cascade, Larry (Jennifer) Ehlinger, of Lee Summit, MO, Lori (Dean) Manternach, of Solon, and Pat Ehlinger, of Cascade; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carol Recker and Susie (Dave) Kraus, both of Cascade; and a brother-in-law, John Ressler, of Mount Vernon.
He is preceded in death by parents; and one daughter, Paula Jo (Ehlinger) Kramer, on June 25, 2013; one sister, Sharon O’Drobinak; two brothers-in-law, Bill O’Drobinak and Ronnie Recker; and two sisters-in-law, Ginni Ressler and Janet O’Shea.
