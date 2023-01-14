Joyce B. Ahmann, Dubuque — Wake: 3 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Betty A. Allen, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Vivian A. Allendorf, Shullsburg, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church gymnasium, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the gymnasium.
Mark P. Brown, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 19, Boscobel (Wis.) Bowl & Banquet.
Michael J. Burr, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Garrity Funeral Home chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Bonnie M. De Sotel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Rodney A. Elgin, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
JoAnn M. Hosch, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: Noon today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Chad C. Janco, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
William J. Jentz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kirk, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Wayne C. Konrardy, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
John J. Krogman, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Richard R. Lopes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Joyce E. Mester, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Craig D. Nordenson, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Betty J. Rasmusson, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, United Church of Muscoda Presbyterian, Muscoda. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Suzanne M. Ruff, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
Robert B. Schmitt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
Lauretta A. Turner, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. today, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Dubuque. Service: 3 p.m. today at the church.
Luke J. Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
