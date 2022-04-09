APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Gary E. Clark, 80, of Apple River, IL passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Allure of Stockton. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. He was born April 17, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, IA the son of Charles William and Ada (Stevens) Clark. Gary graduated from Evanston Township High School, Evanston, IL. He received his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, and went on to earn a master’s from Loyola University, Chicago. Gary was united in marriage to Margaret Stephenson on September 27, 2009, in Apple River, IL. Upon graduation from Northwestern University, Gary served for two years as an athletic trainer at Northwestern. He began his teaching career of 34 years in 1968 at New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL as a dedicated member of the Kinetic Wellness Department, as Athletic Trainer for the New Trier High School District, and as an advisor in the Teacher Advisory program. Gary enjoyed many summers as a counselor in youth camps in Canada with his family and in youth day camps in his local community. He assisted with the Special Olympics program with students during their years at New Trier and years after graduation. He was a lifetime member of the National Athletic Trainers Association and served for many years administering tests in their program. Gary enjoyed listening and dancing to a wide variety of music along with concert performances. His special enjoyment in retirement came from riding his Goldwing three-wheel bike on the country roads of Jo Daviess County and visiting all the specialty ice cream parlors in the communities he visited. Gary loved his dogs that held a special place in his heart. Many rescue dogs benefited from a wonderful home with Gary. He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Apple River, two sons, Gregory S. (Virginia) and Gordon A. Clark both of Chicago, daughter, Gillian (Timothy) Smith of Carrollton, TX, two grandsons, Gregory (Karlie) of Henry, TN, and Ryan (Marian)Clark of Chicago and five great-grandchildren, Maddox, Miles, Milo, Jaelyn and Jocelyn, sister, Linda (Karl) Schuler of Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Louanne Van Pelt, brother, Craig S. Clark, and his former wife and mother of his children, Gretchen Andrus Clark. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Safe Haven, 1471 US Highway 20 West, Elizabeth, IL 61028 in memory of Gary. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
Gary E. Clark
guest866
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today