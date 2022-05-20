Teresa (Dall’Olio) Udovicich White, age 97, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:38 a.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center with her family by her side. To celebrate Teresa’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home, officiated by her son, Pastor William D. White. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Teresa was born on June 9, 1924, in Verona, Italy, daughter of Andrea and Angela (Giacomazzi) Dall’Olio.
Teresa married the love of her life, Giuseppe Udovicich, on April 30, 1948, in Brenzone, Italy. They traveled a long road though many hardships to eventually make their way to the United States in 1951, with their 18 month old son. The couple proudly became US citizens in 1959, changing their names to Joseph and Teresa White. They were truly blessed with 3 wonderful sons and 51 years of marriage before Joseph passed away on September 10, 1999. Teresa was an outstanding cook and she shared her talents with the community at several restaurants. She worked at the 6120 Supper Club, the Dubuque Golf and Country Club, the Moracco, Creslanes, Robert’s Smorgastable and Restaurant, the Downtowner, the Chateau and lastly at Mario’s Italian Restaurant for 12 years. In her free time, Teresa enjoyed spending time outside gardening, caring for all of her flowers and watching the birds at her backyard feeders. She also liked to play Bingo, crochet, watch her TV shows and was an avid bowler for several years. Teresa loved children and volunteered her time as a foster grandparent for several years. Family was always her main priority. She made family dinners every week and always looked forward to visits from the grandchildren. Teresa lived a long and adventurous life and ended each day with a cocktail. She was a strong woman who always overcame any challenge that came her way, a true inspiration and role model for her family. Teresa will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Teresa’s memory include her sons, Andrew (Sondra) White, Cabot, AR, Edward (Becky) White, Kieler, WI and William (Sherry) White, Asbury, IA; her 18 grandchildren and her 35 great-grandchildren. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph White; a brother, Simone Dall’Olio; and a brother-in-law, Amato Udovicich.
Teresa’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Stonehill, especially Brianna, Danielle, Michelle, Audra and Katie, for all of their kindness and the outstanding care they provided for Teresa.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Teresa’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Teresa White Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
