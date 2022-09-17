Eldon A. Biver, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Thomas Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Calvin E. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Norwegian Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary R. Duggan, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Abby S. Ehrler, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Ehler Ranch Special Event Barn, Galena. Service: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Wienen Mausoleum, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
Gerald L. Evanoff, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Constance Fessler, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Dubuque. Service: 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Phillip W. French, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
