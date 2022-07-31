Janice Bahls, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard C. Dupont, Dubuque — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Leona Ginter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Victoria Grizzoffi, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Furlong Funeral Home, Galena.
Marilyn J. Klein, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Antonette Otting, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the church.
Curt A. Petesch, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 1, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Vivian Quinn, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
Marie C. Valentine, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, August 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
